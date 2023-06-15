Man critically injured in Grand Parade stabbing; one person arrested

"Gardaí at Bridewell are currently at the scene of a serious assault that occurred on Grand Parade at approximately 7.30p.m," a spokesperson told.
"One man, aged in his mid 20s, was seriously injured and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
They said the scene had been preserved and investigations were ongoing.
"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward," they said.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."