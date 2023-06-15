Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Man critically injured in Grand Parade stabbing; one person arrested

Part of the street was cordoned off and a full technical examination was due to take place.
Gardaí on the scene at Grand Parade in Cork city. Picture: Imasha Costa

Eoin Kelleher

A MAN was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) last night after being critically injured in a stabbing incident in the city centre.

Another man, in his early 20s, was arrested following the serious assault and was being detained last night at a Garda station in the city. 

Gardaí and members of the ambulance service were called to the scene on Grand Parade at approximately 7.30pm.

The incident happened in broad daylight and at a time when the streets were still busy with people enjoying the evening sunshine. 

The injured man, who is in his mid-twenties, was treated by medics at the scene before being rushed to hospital where he was described as being in a critical condition.

An area of Grand Parade was cordoned off by Gardaí. Picture: Imasha Costa
An area of Grand Parade was cordoned off by Gardaí. Picture: Imasha Costa

 

"Gardaí at Bridewell are currently at the scene of a serious assault that occurred on Grand Parade at approximately 7.30p.m," a spokesperson told The Echo

"One man, aged in his mid 20s, was seriously injured and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his early 20s." 

They said the scene had been preserved and investigations were ongoing.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward," they said. 

"Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm this evening Wednesday 14th June, 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station." 

cork gardacork crime
