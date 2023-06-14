Spike in incidents of thefts in Cork area due to organised shoplifting

ORGANISED shoplifters travelling around the country on “sprees” has led to a spike in incidents of thefts in Cork.

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan was speaking at a meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) this week during which local politicians were briefed on the crime figures for Cork City, Cork North and Cork West divisions from January to May.

While gardaí have seen static levels or decreases in some crimes, thefts from shops have increased across the three divisions this year.

“We’re seeing an increase again on shoplifters travelling around the country doing sprees in relation to certain towns and in various shopping malls,” Chief Supt O’Sullivan said.

In the Cork city division, incidents of theft from a shop increased from 530 in the first five months of last year to 877 in the same period this year.

Cork North and Cork West have also experienced increases, going up by 51 incidents and 13 incidents respectively.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said the opening up after Covid had an impact on the increase in theft from shops and stressed that gardaí are actively working to crack down on offenders.

“We have a pro arrest and charge policy and if they have any bit of a history at all… we’re going to the courts and we’re looking for stiffer sentences and we’re dealing with them as professionally as we can, given the level of professionalism that they’re bringing to it.

“We’re trying to match that with the criminal justice system so that they get their appropriate sentences,” he said.

Theft of other property was also up in Cork city from 337 to 352 and up in the Cork North where incidents increased from 102 in the first five months of 2022 to 177 in the same period this year.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said many of these incidents can be attributed to ‘drive-offs’ at filling stations, of which he said there has been a “concerning” amount of so far this year.

“In relation to drive offs, they’re all investigated. They take up a lot of time.

“There is CCTV but it’s important we investigate them because travelling criminals - the likes of your shoplifters, the likes of burglary gangs - a lot of the time they do drive-offs so it’s important we know what cars are out there that are breaking the law,” he continued.

He also speculated that the increased cost of fuel could be a factor in the uptick of drive-offs.

In other offences, burglaries were down on the first five months of this year compared to last.

In Cork city incidents fell from 114 to 93; in Cork North they fell from 49 to 44 and in Cork West they fell from 33 to 19.

Assaults causing harm dropped from 130 incidents in the first five months of last year to 85 incidents in Cork city in the same period this year.

In Cork North, assaults causing harm dropped from 74 to 63 incidents while in Cork West they dropped from 28 to 25.

Minor assaults also fell across all three Cork divisions.

In relation to drug offences, Chief Supt O’Sullivan said gardaí are seeing that possession of drugs for personal use is rising.

“In Cork North it’s up significantly with 36 more offences than the same time last year.

“Drug dealing offences are remaining by and large steady but personal use is rising,” he said.

Sexual offences in Cork, he said, have also remained “by and large” static when comparing the first five months of this year to the first five months of last year.