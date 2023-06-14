Overnight water restrictions to resume for Clonakilty

Overnight water restrictions are recommencing in Clonakilty from tonight until next Friday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

Due to the continued high demand for water, combined with the ongoing low rainfall levels, areas of Clonakilty will again see night-time water restrictions introduced each evening, 11pm until 7am, from tonight, Wednesday June 14, until Friday, June 16.

Water levels will be reviewed again on Friday morning to determine if further water supply restrictions are required.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network, and in particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, the Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves, and Gortroe.

Customers in these areas are asked to play their part in trying to conserve water where possible.

Customers on the Cape Clear Public Water Supply Scheme are also being urged to conserve water as the supply is struggling to meet demand.

Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Lead Niall O’Riordan said, “the restrictions in Clonakilty are required again due to continuous high demand for water.

“The restrictions will give the reservoir time to replenish and will ensure we have water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours. I would ask that everyone in Clonakility, and in West Cork in general, continue to play their part by helping conserve water this summer.

“While we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, and we can all play our part. By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer.

“For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website where our conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.” “We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise,” added Mr O’Riordan.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

Uisce Éireann are asking the public to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities.

Here are a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed; check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water; remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Read More Water supply disruptions for parts of Cork southside today

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann at www.water.ie