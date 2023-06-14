Man caught with drugs valued at almost €24k given suspended sentence

A young man caught dealing Ketamine and cocaine - with a total street value approaching €24,000 - in Ballincollig over three years ago has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

27-year-old Jordan Harris appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to having the cocaine and Ketamine at his home at The Willows, Leesdale, Ballincollig, County Cork, at a time when their combined street value exceeded €13,000.

Judge Colin Daly said aggravating factors included the harm done by drugs in society and the associated criminality. The judge took into consideration that the accused had been under the supervision of the probation service already for the past two years.

Judge Daly imposed a sentence of three years on the young man and suspended it in full.

Garda Chris Campbell said gardaí went to the defendant’s home in Ballincollig with a warrant on February 5 2020 and carried out a search.

Cocaine and Ketamine with a total value of €23,900 were located. When interviewed later about the stash, Jordan Harris admitted responsibility for the drugs.

He was previously convicted in Fermoy District Court in 2019 for having cannabis for sale or supply. He had a number of convictions for having drugs for his own use dating back to 2017.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said the accused had a difficulty with drug abuse at the time but had addressed those issues.

Mr Boland said that each time the accused came before the court he had advanced his position in terms of rehabilitation and full time employment.

“He has completely dealt with his addiction,” Mr Boland said.

Mr Boland said the defendant had not come to the attention of gardaí in the period of over three years since this occurred.

The defendant said: “I had issues with cocaine, weed and ketamine. Once I got caught I gave up drugs. I plan to continue working.”

Mr Boland said: “He appears to have changed his peer group, come off drugs completely and turned his life completely around. I would ask you to consider his plea of guilty and getting into fulltime employment.”