Met Éireann issues thunderstorm and rainfall warning for Cork and several other counties

Met Éireann has this morning issued a thunderstorm and rainfall warning for Cork and several other counties.

The status yellow warning will come into effect at 1pm this afternoon and will remain in place until 9pm.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2023

The national forecaster said there will be “localised slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail in the most intense storms”.

Met Éireann said possible impacts may include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and power outages.

The warning has been issued for Cork in addition to six other counties - Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo.