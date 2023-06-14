Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 09:01

Two due in court in connection with fatal assault of man in Carrigaline

The two men are due before Cork District Court at 10.30am.
Two men are due in court later this morning charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Carrigaline last December.

Two men are due in court later this morning charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Carrigaline last December.

The men have been charged in relation to the fatal assault of Matt O'Neill, aged 29, which occurred at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on December 28, 2022.

Matt O'Neill from Glenwood in Carrigaline, passed away on January 8 last at Cork University Hospital with his parents Pat and Eileen at his side.

He had been rendered unconscious in an assault in Carrigaline on December 28. 

He incurred serious head injuries and underwent emergency surgery. However, he never regained consciousness.

