Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 09:06

Water supply disruptions for parts of Cork southside today

Uisce Éireann has warned that several parts of Cork city’s southside will likely face water supply disruption today.
Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city today, Uisce Éireann has warned.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city today, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 9am today, Wednesday 14 June, and will continue until 1am tomorrow morning, Thursday 15 June.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Vicars Court, Vicars Road, Rose Lawn, Togher Road, Michael Fitzgerald Road, Charles Daly Road, The Acre, Marie Ville, Sarahville Place, Connolly Green, McDonagh Road, Kileenreendowney Avenue, Father Dominic Road North, Father Dominic Place, Plunkett Road, Pearse Place, Edward Walsh Road, Patrick Road, Patrick O'Donoghue Place, Boston, Ardmanning Avenue, Ardmanning Lawn and surrounding areas in Cork city.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00063887.

