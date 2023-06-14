Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses to alleged serious assault

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to an alleged serious assault to come forward.

At approximately 7.45pm on Monday evening, 12 June, gardaí attended the scene of an alleged assault at Innishmore Drive in Ballincollig.

A man, aged in his 30s, was brought from the scene of the incident to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he was treated for injuries which are understood not to be life-threatening.

In a follow up search of the area, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and brought to a Cork city garda station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man and woman have since been released without charge and it is understood that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and who were in the area of Innishmore Drive between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday evening are asked to make that footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bishopstown Garda station on 021 462 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.