Cork businesses among Revenue's list of tax defaulters 

Four Cork businesses have been included in Revenue’s list of tax defaulters during the first quarter of this year, January 1 to March 31.

Walter Evans, a retired communications service provider who traded as Skylink Communications with an address in Skibbereen, has been ordered to pay almost €360,000 to Revenue in respect of under-declaration of income tax and VAT, according to the latest list of tax defaulters.

Mr Evans has agreed to pay a total of €359,600 to Revenue. He agreed to pay €189,322 in tax, €115,603 in interest and €54,675 in penalties.

Christopher Cotter a medical consultant with an address in Togher, has been ordered to pay almost €230,000 to Revenue in respect of under-declaration of income tax, according to the latest list of tax defaulters.

Mr Cotter has agreed to pay a total of €229,978 to Revenue. He agreed to pay €159,906 in tax, €22,100 in interest and €47,972 in penalties.

Dan O’Leary Plant Hire Limited with an address in Carrigrohane has been ordered to pay almost €82,000 to Revenue in respect of under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC, according to the latest list of tax defaulters.

Mr O’Leary, a plant hire contractor has agreed to pay a total of €81,777 to Revenue. He agreed to pay €50,083 in tax, €16,670 in interest and €15,024 in penalties.

Servo Medicus Limited, a medical staff provider who are now in liquidation with an address in Wilton agreed to pay almost €150k to Revenue in respect of under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT according to the latest list of tax defaulters.

Servo Medicus Limited agreed to pay €87,765 in tax, €35,141 in interest and €25,148 in penalties.

The total amount came to €148,054 with €136,169 of this remaining unpaid on March 31, 2023.