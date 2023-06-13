'We are with your Christy': Cork choir tribute to Christy Dignam following his passing

CORK tributes have been pouring in for music star Christy Dignam following a long and courageous battle that came to an end today.

The 63-year-old’s daughter Kiera posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying he died “peacefully” after a “courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family”.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” she wrote.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family."

The Aslan frontman had been undergoing treatment for the rare blood disorder cancer amyloidosis since 2013. However, the country was rocked by news that he was receiving palliative care at home with his family.

The Cork High Hopes choir, whose members are made up of the homeless community and the volunteers who support them, recalled fond memories of meeting their idol face to face in recent years.

He had been performing at Murphy’s Rock bar in the northside when meeting the choir whose song Crazy World had become their anthem during difficult times.

TRIBUTE

Caitríona Twomey, who runs soup kitchen charity Cork Penny Dinners and coordinates the choir, opened up about his kind words to them.

“He spoke to members of the choir telling them that what they are doing is 'an inspiration to others and each other'. Christy was humbled by the choir’s support.

“They were at the front of the crowd singing all the songs with him. He spent much of that time just smiling at everyone in the choir. He knew the song meant something to them. Christy got a kick out of the choir because of the honesty in their hearts. He really appreciated what he meant to them.”

She spoke about how much the song Crazy World resonates with them as a group.

“They have always loved Christy. The song Crazy World means so much to everyone in the choir. It resonates with members because it reminds you that no matter how many times you fall down there is always someone there to pick you up and protect you. Everyone sings it with such passion. If you are singing that song it ties you to Christy, no matter where you are in the world. It’s a song with a strong message that resonates with so many people.”

She recalled how the singer made time for everyone on the night.

“We didn’t have to endear ourselves to him because he endeared himself to us if that makes sense”.

Crazy World has now become the most requested song in the Cork High Hopes repertoire.

“Us singing the song while he was sick was our way of saying 'we are with you Christy'.

"I think everyone in the country wanted to let him know how loved he was.”

Caitríona said the night they saw Christy perform is one they will recall fondly for years to come.

“That’s a night we will treasure forever for so many reasons. His voice lifted everyone and took us somewhere else.”

She said the choir will pay tribute to Christy for the rest of their lives after making his hit “crazy world” their anthem for homelessness rallies.

“We sang that song while walking through the streets at the Raise the Roof rally last weekend. We haven’t just lost a legend. We have lost a man of the people.”