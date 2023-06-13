Plaque unveiled in honour of dedicated public representative Noel Collins

A commemorative plaque was unveiled in memory of the late Independent councillor, Noel Collins, who served as a member of Cork County Council from 1967 to 2022.

The plaque at Cork County Hall was unveiled by the Mayor of the County, Cllr Danny Collins last Monday.

Cork County Council’s longest-standing councillor and the longest serving public representative in the state, Noel Collins passed away at the age of 86 following a long illness on June 13, 2022.

Pictured at the unveiling are Cllr Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork; Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council along with elected council members. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mr Collins, who hailed from Lusk in Dublin, was a true champion of the people and dedicated his life to public service and advocating for the welfare of his community.

Mr Collins began his career as a social worker, a role that shaped his compassionate approach to public office. Throughout his political career, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting the marginalised and ensuring social justice prevailed.

Unveiling the plaque, Mayor Danny Collins acknowledged the ‘dedicated’ public servant. "I am delighted to unveil this plaque in honour of the longest-serving and most dedicated public servant both the county and country have ever seen.

"It was an honour and a privilege to have known the man and my colleagues would concur.

"I think such a level of service to the public will never again be seen,” he said.

The plaque at the Cork County Council chambers in commemoration of the late Noel Collins at Cork County Council Chamber. Pic: Brian Lougheed

On June 12, 2017, Mr Collins celebrated an extraordinary milestone of 50 years of unbroken service as a public representative.

Fellow councillors fondly referred to him as the "father of Cork County Council," acknowledging his unparalleled commitment to social justice, extensive local knowledge, mentorship of younger colleagues, and his unique approach to holding public clinics.

Notably, Mr Collins accomplished all this without driving, using a phone, or having a computer. His preferred mode of communication was a typewriter and handwritten letters, which he employed to great effect, winning the hearts and minds of all those he encountered.

Mr Collins' remarkable career spanned 55 years, during which he witnessed numerous changes locally and globally. His legacy stands as a testament to the power of the written word, freedom of speech, and an unwavering dedication to public service.

Cllr Noel Collins, who was the longest-serving public representative in the state. Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

His seat on Cork County Council was subsequently filled by Cllr John Healy in July, 2022. Speaking after he officially joined Cork County Council, Cllr Healy said: “I am proud to accept the nomination. Noel was a good friend for many years. We go back to 1973. I am succeeding Noel Collins on the council, but I am not replacing him. Noel Collins cannot be replaced.”