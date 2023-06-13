Road closure for Clonakilty water works

Uisce Éireann has announced that 4.1km of replacement works to aged and damaged water mains prone to bursts are set to start next week in Aghamilla, Clonakilty.

The section of works will take place along the R599 and L4001 Bealad, Aghamilla, Clonakilty.

Portfolio manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Paul Moroney said: “The replacement of these mains will reduce the instances of bursts, eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost to leakage.

“When completed, this project will provide local residents with a more reliable water supply for generations to come.”

Traffic management in the form of traffic lights and a road closure will be in place along the R599 and L4001 Bealad, Aghamilla, Clonakilty for the duration of the project to deliver the works safely and efficiently.

A road closure is required from June 19 until July 28. Traffic will follow a sign-posted diversion. Local and emergency access will always be maintained. The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. If the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced. The works are expected to be completed by the end of October 2023.