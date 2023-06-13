Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Five-year jail sentence given after gardaí and customs officers seize €700k worth of drugs at Cork address

Det Garda Eoin O’Toole testified that a large consignment of cannabis was first located at a holding unit in Spain. It consisted of 35kg of cannabis with a street value of €700,000.
Five-year jail sentence given after gardaí and customs officers seize €700k worth of drugs at Cork address

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Colin Daly imposed a sentence of six years with the last year suspended in the case against Eugene Barrett, 49, with an address at an apartment at Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork.

Liam Heylin

CUSTOMS officers and gardaí carried out a joint investigation in which a man was caught with a €700,000 stash of cannabis at a storehouse on Bandon Road in Cork.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Colin Daly imposed a sentence of six years with the last year suspended in the case against Eugene Barrett, 49, with an address at an apartment at Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork.

He affirmed a signed plea of guilty to the charge against him — possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Road, Cork, for sale or supply to others at a time when the street value of the drugs exceeded €13,000, the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Det Garda Eoin O’Toole testified that a large consignment of cannabis was first located at a holding unit in Spain. It consisted of 35kg of cannabis with a street value of €700,000.

From the time of the interception of the drugs in Spain, a joint operation was set up in Cork City between customs officers and gardaí.

Judge Daly said in terms of the gravity of the offence that the accused man was involved in the supply and distribution of a very significant amount of drugs and that his culpability was high.

The judge said he was also taking into consideration the harm caused to society by a drug enterprise such as this.

The five-year jail term was backdated to the date the crime was detected on September 29, 2022. Gardaí objected to bail being granted at that time and Barrett was remanded in custody since that date.

More in this section

gavel Man jailed after victim suffered catastrophic, life-changing injuries in Cork assault 
Six-year jail term for man who carried out 'shocking, brutal and cowardly sexual assault' on woman in Cork park Six-year jail term for man who carried out 'shocking, brutal and cowardly sexual assault' on woman in Cork park
New Cork city councillor declares in first speech: ‘We need campaign against evictions’ New Cork city councillor declares in first speech: ‘We need campaign against evictions’
<p>Home economics teacher, Ann Casey (59), from Midleton in Cork split her chin bone, broke her jaw, fractured her right wrist and sustained other injuries to her arms and chest in the accident on December 30,, 2018, it is claimed.</p>

Cork teacher injured in cycling holiday accident abroad can sue in Ireland, High Court rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more