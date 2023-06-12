Man jailed after victim suffered catastrophic, life-changing injuries in Cork assault 

A man was head-butted in Cork city centre and the single blow that caused him to fall and strike his head against the ground knocked him unconscious and resulted in catastrophic life-changing injuries.

42-year-old Alan O’Halloran of 46 Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, was sentenced to four years imprisonment with the last two years suspended by Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing serious harm to the man on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 10, 2021.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed said after the plea of guilty was entered, “this was a reckless rather than intentional act. It was just one blow. I would ask for a probation report to be directed on the defendant.”

Detective Garda Cormac Crotty confirmed under cross-examination by Mr Creed that, “it appears he was provoked by information he received which was not accurate at all.”

Having received the incorrect information about the injured party, who was on Oliver Plunkett Street talking to another person that afternoon, Alan O’Halloran approached him from the side, head-butted him and knocked him to the ground.

Det Garda Crotty said the injured man, who is 49, fell helplessly to the ground as a result of “the flying head-butt”.

The accused man said he felt an overwhelming sense of remorse and guilt. He wrote a letter of apology to the injured party’s family in which he apologised for the hurt and pain caused by his outrageous action in a moment of anger.

O’Halloran acknowledged it was never okay to hurt another human being. He said he was ashamed and remorseful and not worthy of forgiveness, and he said he prayed every day for the victim and his family.

Judge Helen Boyle said that however provoked Alan O’Halloran felt with the incorrect information he had been given, his reaction was completely disproportionate and violent, and resulted in catastrophic, life-changing injuries for the victim.

Det Garda Crotty read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family of the 49-year-old man who was seriously assaulted.

His 73-year-old mother said they did not know what to expect at Cork University Hospital that day but arrived to find that he was undergoing a four-hour operation. He remained in a coma for the next six weeks and in hospital for the following five months.

She said that he can no longer live independently and has to have everything done for him. His main pleasure now is to sit and watch television but even that is being denied to the victim as his eyesight is rapidly deteriorating, his mother said.