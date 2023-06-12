Sentencing put back in case of pregnant woman who had cannabis for sale or supply

A pregnant woman faced sentence for cannabis for supply in Cork city and now her case has been adjourned.
40-year-old Emilia Korcz of The Riverbank, Poachers Gate, Carlow, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
She admitted having more than €13,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at Horgan’s Quay, Cork, on May 27 2022.
Defence senior counsel, Jane Hyland, said of the accused:
Judge Helen Boyle put sentencing back until October 31.
Judge Boyle said that she understood from the defence submission that Ms Korcz had a lot happening at the moment but warned: “She has to understand that she has to cooperate with the probation service.”