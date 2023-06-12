Sentencing put back in case of pregnant woman who had cannabis for sale or supply

A pregnant woman faced sentence for cannabis for supply in Cork city and now her case has been adjourned.

40-year-old Emilia Korcz of The Riverbank, Poachers Gate, Carlow, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

She admitted having more than €13,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at Horgan’s Quay, Cork, on May 27 2022.

Defence senior counsel, Jane Hyland, said of the accused:

“She is pregnant. A probation and welfare report would be of assistance to the court. She does not have any previous convictions.”

Judge Helen Boyle put sentencing back until October 31.

Judge Boyle said that she understood from the defence submission that Ms Korcz had a lot happening at the moment but warned: “She has to understand that she has to cooperate with the probation service.”