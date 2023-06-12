Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 09:00

Man fined after shouting expletives at garda and calling him a pig

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted Landry Zanga and fined him €300 for his threatening, abusive or insulting words and €100 for being drunk and a danger.
Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Shouting expletives at a garda and calling him a pig during a drunken incident has cost a man €400.

Zanga, of no fixed address, failed to appear in Cork District Court for the case and it was dealt with in his absence.

When the defendant was convicted, Sergeant Pat Lyons said said the accused had previous convictions of a similar nature.

Garda Seán Finnegan said the 34-year-old said during the incident at Anderson Street, Cork, on January 6: 

“F*** you, I hate gardaí – everyone of ye – f***ing pig”.

