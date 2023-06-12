Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 08:30

Man with 213 previous convictions jailed after pleading guilty to having cocaine 

He was seen placing a packet down the front of his trousers as gardaí approached him.
Man with 213 previous convictions jailed after pleading guilty to having cocaine 

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to having cocaine for his own use on the occasion. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man with over 200 previous convictions was seen placing a packet down the front of his trousers as gardaí approached him.

Now he has been sentenced to six months as the packet turned out to contain €140 worth of cocaine.

35-year-old Damian Fitzgerald of Inniscarra Road, Fair Hill, Cork, appeared to be acting nervously when the gardaí approached, Sergeant Pat Lyons said.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to having cocaine for his own use on the occasion.

Sgt Lyons said the accused had 213 previous convictions, including one for having drugs for his own use and three for having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was serving a lengthy sentence imposed earlier this year at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He was jailed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for nine years for his part in the robbery of a 93-year-old woman – off Wellington Road – after she had collected her pension at the post office in St. Luke’s.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence of six months to run concurrently with the other sentence.

More in this section

WATCH: Crowds gather for first Eucharistic Procession in Cork city since Covid-19 pandemic WATCH: Crowds gather for first Eucharistic Procession in Cork city since Covid-19 pandemic
Russian invasion of Ukraine Cork's Ukraine community to protest the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam
gavel Man denied bail after he was charged with Starbucks break-in in Cork 
cork court
gavel

Drug squad found €11,000 worth of cannabis in Youghal house 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more