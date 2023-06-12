Man with 213 previous convictions jailed after pleading guilty to having cocaine 

A man with over 200 previous convictions was seen placing a packet down the front of his trousers as gardaí approached him.

Now he has been sentenced to six months as the packet turned out to contain €140 worth of cocaine.

35-year-old Damian Fitzgerald of Inniscarra Road, Fair Hill, Cork, appeared to be acting nervously when the gardaí approached, Sergeant Pat Lyons said.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to having cocaine for his own use on the occasion.

Sgt Lyons said the accused had 213 previous convictions, including one for having drugs for his own use and three for having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was serving a lengthy sentence imposed earlier this year at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He was jailed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for nine years for his part in the robbery of a 93-year-old woman – off Wellington Road – after she had collected her pension at the post office in St. Luke’s.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence of six months to run concurrently with the other sentence.