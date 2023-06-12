Movie buff couple didn't realise they were in movies together prior to making it official

A CORK man never realised he had appeared in movies with his life partner until they spotted each other on screen together years after making it official.

The scenes were shot more than 10 years ago, when Steve Broekhuizen and Claire Lamb were still strangers moving in the same creative circles.

The couple looks back fondly at that footage to this day, acknowledging the happy years they had no idea were ahead of them.

Steve Broekhuizen and Claire Lamb share a romantic moment. The couple feature in this week's How I Met My Partner

Steve, who works with Deep Red Productions and lives in Ballyphehane, described how their relationship flourished in a short period.

“It’s strange to think that we both had our first date 10 years ago,” he told the Echo. “We had done a number of film shoots. We can even see ourselves on screen together when watching some of them back.

“In those days, Claire and I only knew each other to see. There are always issues on set that you are busy trying to sort out, so you never really get a chance to talk to other people. We didn’t actually get to know each other until both of us started chatting on Facebook. It’s a strange one because one of the short films we were in together was called A Novel Approach To Dating.”

Claire and Steve were happy to take things slowly.

“We started off as Facebook friends.

"There is still controversy around who actually started the conversation, but I can say with certainty that she absolutely asked me out first!”

Steve recalled how he was instantly smitten with writer Claire, who hails from Clonakilty.

“Our interests were similar and that really helped,” he explained. We were both really into film. Our first date was to the Triskel to see a film called Good Vibrations. Claire and I went for coffee afterwards and from there it grew and grew. We’ve been together since so I must have done something right.”

Steve Broekhuizen and Claire Lamb posing at a charity in the early stages of their relationship

Steve remarked on Claire’s understanding nature.

“Some of the mad things that come with filmmaking — like going away for long periods of time — couldn’t be done without Claire’s support. Support is very important in a relationship.

“I know that whatever I do, Claire is 100% behind me. She’s very trusting and we’re lucky that we both have that film connection.”

The couple have other passions too, including rock band Paramore.

“One of our favourite things to do together is going to see Paramore. They have been a constant in our relationship. We’ve been to see them so many times They recently played in Dublin and it was about our 11th time going to see them.”

Steve pointed out the qualities that attracted him to Claire.

“I love her mind because the way she thinks is very different. It’s different to anyone I know. Her ideas are amazing and she’s so creative and talented. Claire is far more knowledgeable about music in particular and has taken me to see different acts that I’ve grown to love.

“She enjoys acting and has written a few poetry films over the years.

“Claire inspires me a lot because her poetry is so impressive. She might show me a poem and say ‘I wrote this on the bus to Dublin’, and it will completely blow me away.”

Steve Broekhuizen and Claire Lamb, who shared the story of how they met for this week's How I Met My Partner

He said their compatibility was obvious from the start.

“We were at a charity event and I think everyone could see how infatuated we were with each other. When I look at the picture that was taken of us together that night, I can see what they saw. That photograph is very special to me.”

He shared the secrets to a happy relationship, adding: “The most important part of a relationship for us is supporting each other and putting each other first. No matter what happens, you have to look out for and encourage each other. I never have to hide anything from Claire. If I’m not having a great day, I can tell her because I am comfortable enough to do that.”