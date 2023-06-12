School awards a way for staff to ‘say thank-you to the kids’

THE North Monastery Primary School recently held a successful awards night in its school hall with a very special guest.

The guest of honour at the annual awards night was former past pupil and Cork actor, Gavin O’Connor, who has starred in popular TV shows including Tudors, Vikings, and The Alienist.

North Monastery primary school principal Carl O’Brien said the awards night was a great success. “It was a great night. We painted the school hall this year and it is a very beautiful venue. There were a lot of awards presented on the night. It is nice to recognise and honour students for their hard work over the course of the academic year. It is a way for the staff to say thank-you as well to the kids for doing great work during the year,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said Gavin O’Connor presented the awards to the successful students on the night. “Gavin was the guest of honour. He is a past pupil, and he made the presentations. He is a well-known scriptwriter and actor. Gavin made a fantastic speech. He spoke about his time in the school. "He said drama and availing of the opportunities for public speaking in our school enabled him to be confident to take on acting roles and study drama after he finished school.

“It was fitting that we won the Paul O’Connor tournament this year. The late Paul O’Connor would be Gavin’s uncle. Paul would be well known for managing the UCC hurlers to great success,” he added.

Actor Gavin O'Connor presents students with awards on stage at the Scoil Mhuire Fatima North Mon Primary School awards. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

The primary school principal said a plethora of awards were presented on the night for both academic and extracurricular activities.

“There were academic and extra-curricular awards presented on the night. The main academic award was Gradam na Gaeilge. The main categories were most-improved pupils, most hard-working pupils, best behaviour, and an Edmund Rice award. We also rewarded students for full attendance. We had a youth ambassador and Sciath na Scol award as well. It is very pleasing to see the students achieve great things during their time in the primary school.

“The organiser on the night was the assistant principal Miriam Cotter,” said Mr O’Brien. “She was the MC. The school Grúpa Ceoil also played some great music. Jason Turk is the music teacher with Paddy Hill. There was a big crowd there. There was a great turn-out from staff members who were thrilled with the night. There was also a great representation of parents and grandparents at the awards who were very proud. A couple of past pupils also attended.”

Actor Gavin O'Connor walks to the stage to receive the Past Pupil of the Year Award at the Scoil Mhuire Fatima North Mon Primary School awards. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

The primary school principal revealed that a special award was also presented to a student who brought a “positive” influence on the school.

“There was another award presented on the night to a student who was recognised for being a positive influence around the school. That is something that can be overlooked, but a kid that is a positive influence on his peers, always in good humour and willing to help is very important,” Mr O’Brien said.

Actor Gavin O'Connor presents students with awards on stage at the Scoil Mhuire Fatima North Mon Primary School awards. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

In August, 2021, North Monastery Primary School began enrolling both boys and girls in the school’s junior section. Throughout its illustrious history, it previously only taught boys from second class up to sixth.

Mr O’Brien is confident the school has a good future. “We are a growing, developing school, so it is great to give parents the opportunity to see how well we are doing and how well their kids are doing. We have a proud history, with a good future ahead.”