Boris Johnson resigns as British MP

The former British prime minister said the Commons Privileges Committee investigation was acting like a ‘kangaroo court’.
Boris Johnson is resigning as a British MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

The former British prime minister, in a statement to the media, compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”.

“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” he said.

