'Benefit of the doubt' for man seen 'snooping around' in garda station car park

A Galway man on a drinking session in Cork who was seen “snooping around” the car park of Mayfield Garda Station has said he did not know where he was and only wanted a taxi.

Justin Mulhall, of Boireann Bheag, Roscam, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger, but denied the charge of trespassing with intent to commit an offence.

Garda Dermot Broughton went out to get his lunchbox from his car at 3.30am that morning and was surprised to see the young man ‘snooping’ between two parked cars. He said he was crouched down at the time.

Gda Broughton said there is a barrier by the car park, and it is clearly a private area.

“He offered no excuse for being there,” Gda Broughton said during this contested part of the case at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had been on a drinking session and he was approaching a state of senseless intoxication.

The 21-year-old said he had not taken a drink for two and a half years but went drinking that night — St Patrick’s Night 2022.

He said: “I kept walking and walking and walking. I ended up in a garda station. I saw lights, I saw cars.

"I definitely don’t remember trying to run away. I had never been to Mayfield in my life. I just wanted to get home. I had no reason to be in Mayfield Garda Station. It is pretty straightforward, like.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I find the guard’s evidence scrupulously fair. The inference is that he was interfering with cars. It is an unusual case. I will give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Judge Kelleher dismissed the trespassing charge. On the count of being drunk and a danger — to which Mulhall pleaded guilty — the judge fined him €300.