Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 08:00

Garda injured after man kicked door of van

The accused was arrested on the night of September 21, 2021, and he reacted by kicking out.
Garda injured after man kicked door of van

Judge Colin Daly said in light of significant efforts made by the accused to turn his life around, and other factors, he would impose a sentence of two years, suspended on condition that he commits no further offences in the next two years.

Liam Heylin

AN East Cork garda was put out of work for four months with a hand injury when a man kicked open the heavy door of a patrol van against the officer during his arrest.

That was the scenario described by Detective Sergeant Ger O’Shaughnessy at the sentencing hearing for Seán Lee, aged 33, of Ballyvodock, Midleton, Co Cork.

The accused was arrested on the night of September 21, 2021, and he reacted by kicking out.

He pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of assaulting a police officer in the course of his duty.

Judge Colin Daly said in light of significant efforts made by the accused to turn his life around, and other factors, he would impose a sentence of two years, suspended on condition that he commits no further offences in the next two years.

Det Sgt O’Shaughnessy said the accused had numerous previous convictions for crimes including robbery, burglary, drug-dealing, obstruction of a police officer, and public order offences. 

However, the detective said the accused had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since this latest offence.

Det Sgt O’Shaughnessy agreed with the submission by defence barrister Paula McCarthy that: 

“You have seen him at his worst but he is at his best now.”

Ms McCarthy said Lee was clear of drugs, working full time, and that his partner, with whom he recently had a child, has been a favourable influence on his life.

“When he was put in the Garda van it was not his intention to injure anyone — this was a reckless kick out by Mr Lee,” she said.

“Nevertheless, it was a serious matter and he asks me to apologise on his behalf for his behaviour.

“He is extremely remorseful for his actions and he has brought €2,000 to court for Garda Glynn.”

More in this section

Housing tops the agenda during Taoiseach’s meeting with Cork Chamber  Housing tops the agenda during Taoiseach’s meeting with Cork Chamber 
Man (20s) rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade following fall in city centre Man (20s) rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade following fall in city centre
Louis Fitzgerald family expands portfolio into Cork market with acquisition of the Imperial Hotel Louis Fitzgerald family expands portfolio into Cork market with acquisition of the Imperial Hotel
cork court
<p>Boris Johnson is resigning as a British MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.</p>

Boris Johnson resigns as British MP

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more