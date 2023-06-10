Garda injured after man kicked door of van

AN East Cork garda was put out of work for four months with a hand injury when a man kicked open the heavy door of a patrol van against the officer during his arrest.

That was the scenario described by Detective Sergeant Ger O’Shaughnessy at the sentencing hearing for Seán Lee, aged 33, of Ballyvodock, Midleton, Co Cork.

The accused was arrested on the night of September 21, 2021, and he reacted by kicking out.

He pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of assaulting a police officer in the course of his duty.

Judge Colin Daly said in light of significant efforts made by the accused to turn his life around, and other factors, he would impose a sentence of two years, suspended on condition that he commits no further offences in the next two years.

Det Sgt O’Shaughnessy said the accused had numerous previous convictions for crimes including robbery, burglary, drug-dealing, obstruction of a police officer, and public order offences.

However, the detective said the accused had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since this latest offence.

Det Sgt O’Shaughnessy agreed with the submission by defence barrister Paula McCarthy that:

“You have seen him at his worst but he is at his best now.”

Ms McCarthy said Lee was clear of drugs, working full time, and that his partner, with whom he recently had a child, has been a favourable influence on his life.

“When he was put in the Garda van it was not his intention to injure anyone — this was a reckless kick out by Mr Lee,” she said.

“Nevertheless, it was a serious matter and he asks me to apologise on his behalf for his behaviour.

“He is extremely remorseful for his actions and he has brought €2,000 to court for Garda Glynn.”