Cork politicians have said that if Ireland is to meet its 2030 climate targets change needs to happen sooner across all sectors.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan and Green Party councillor for Cork City North East Oliver Moran spoke to The Echo following the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The report found that Ireland will miss its 2030 climate targets by a large margin unless all sectors, including agriculture, electricity, and transport, deliver further emission reductions and sustain this delivery.

The latest projections from the EPA show that if all climate policies and measures are fully implemented, Ireland will achieve only a 29% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, well short of the legally binding 51%.

Mr O’Sullivan said the recent findings from the EPA are not a surprise.

“For anyone who has been tracking our emissions over the last 12 to 18 months, I don’t think it will come as a surprise that the EPA have predicted that we will miss targets.

“However, certainly, as a TD and a Fianna Fáil spokesman on climate action, I am not giving up hope for one second that we will miss the emissions ceilings targets we set for each sector in the summer of 2022.”

Mr Moran said that what the report shows is "the scale of the problem and the scale of change that needs to happen”.

“If we continue as we are now, agriculture and transport are the most obvious non-movers.

“Agriculture emissions will go down only 4% and transport only 1%, when the obligation on those sectors is 25% and 50%.

“It’s no coincidence that two of the most live topics today are the Nature Restoration Law in rural areas and BusConnects in the city.

“On the Nature Restoration Law, it’s disappointing that same leadership isn’t there from MEPs in Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, and Fianna Fáil.

“We need to join the dots between increased risks like flooding in our cities and fodder crises for farmers, and the climate effects of dragging our heels or putting up blockers to measures like better public transport and carbon sequestration,” said Mr Moran.