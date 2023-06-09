Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 14:00

Spectacular fireworks display planned as part of Spike Island's 85th birthday celebrations

The momentous occasion will be marked with a family fun evening and fireworks display, commemorating the historic handover of Spike Island from Britain to Ireland on July 11, 1938.
Spike Island is to light up Cork Harbour for its 85th birthday celebrations and independence commemorations on Saturday, July 8, with a special fireworks display, performances and more. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Eoin Kelleher

Spike Island is to light up Cork Harbour for its 85th birthday celebrations and independence commemorations on Saturday, July 8, with a special fireworks display, performances and more.

The momentous occasion will be marked with a family fun evening and fireworks display, commemorating the historic handover of Spike Island from Britain to Ireland on July 11, 1938.

At this special Independence Day celebration, visitors will enjoy captivating entertainment and an abundance of family-friendly activities while immersing themselves in the island's rich history.

Visitors will embark on a ferry journey across Cork Harbour, one of the world's largest natural harbours, and enjoy a guided tour on arrival offering a fascinating insight into the island's remarkable history before exploring the fort, museums and exhibitions as well as the island’s stunning walking trail with breathtaking views as the sun sets.

As the night unfolds, the highlight of the event will be a spectacular fireworks display over Cork Harbour.

A total of 1,300 fireworks will illuminate the sky, symbolising the inmates who tragically lost their lives during Spike Island's history as a prison in what promises to be a special tribute and a poignant reminder of the island's past.

To facilitate the smooth flow of the event, boats will begin departing from 5.15pm. 

Early arrivals will have ample time to enjoy the island's attractions and will also be among the first to depart the island after the event concludes.

Return boats will commence at 10.30pm, departing every 10 minutes. 

Visitors are advised to check their ticket times for the return boat, with the last departure scheduled for about 11.45pm.

Attendance for this special celebration is expected to be high, and therefore, advance online booking is essential. 

See www.spikeislandcork.ie for tickets.

cork historyentertainment
