The man who was critically injured in a workplace incident at a Stryker facility in East Cork in April has died.

Two people were transferred to hospital following an incident at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill on April 18.

One man, aged in his early 40s, sustained serious injuries and has remained in hospital ever since.

According to reports, the man named as John Murphy, died in hospital in Dublin last night.

