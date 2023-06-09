Man who struck another with pint glass in Crosshaven told to pay compensation

A man was struck with a pint glass in the back of the head during an altercation between groups drinking in Crosshaven.

Now this assailant has been warned that if he fails to gather compensation, he will be putting himself in jail for this and another assault carried out on the same night.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the assaults carried out by 22-year-old Jack O’Connell of 11 Carrig Lawn, Waterpark, Carrigaline, Co Cork, almost two years ago.

Sgt Lyons said he was one of a number of people charged in relation to an incident late on September 7, 2021, in the public area outside Buckley’s Bar, Lower Rd, Crosshaven, Co Cork, where there was an incident between two groups sitting at public seating.

“During the evening, words were exchanged between the groups. Jack O’Connell was not involved in this.

“At a later stage, Jack O’Connell reached over and hit a man in the back of the head with a glass which smashed off his head. Jack O’Connell then started punching another man a number of times and knocked him to the ground and kicked him a number of times also. The parties dispersed but a short distance away the second injured party and Jack O’Connell had another altercation where Jack O’Connell struck him again.”

The case had been adjourned for the accused to gather compensation but he came to court saying that he had been unable to raise any money for the injured parties.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He has tried but his circumstances are against him. He knows the injured parties. They are all from the same general area. There are no victim impact statements.

“They decided not to make any victim statements. He has met and spoken to the injured parties and they have spoken to him — the accused apologised and there is no animus between the parties.

“On the night there were some words and he considered the words to be threatening and directed at him. He accepts he made physical contact with the two parties. The most serious aspect is that he had a pint glass in his hand. It was not intentional — he swung his hand with the glass in it.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that because of the absence of similar convictions, he would put sentencing back for a probation report.

“If he pays compensation I will take it into consideration. If there is no compensation, he will put himself in jail,” Judge Kelleher said as he adjourned sentencing until September 26.