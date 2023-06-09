Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 11:15

Mains repairs disruptions to Cork southside area next week

Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city’s southside should expect water and traffic disruptions next Tuesday.
The water utility company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 9am until 1pm on Tuesday 13 June.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city on Tuesday morning next and early afternoon, Uisce Éireann has warned.

According to Uisce Éireann, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year,the works may cause supply disruptions to Douglas Road, Beechwood Place, Cross Douglas Road, Cherry Drive, Willot Court, Woodgrove and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00063885.

irish water
