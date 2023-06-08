Suspect held after infants stabbed in French park

One eye witness, former Liverpool FC striker Anthony Le Tallec, described how he told police to shoot the attacker as he ran towards him at the park.
Translated to English, Mr Le Tallec, who coaches football in Annecy, said in a series of Instagram stories: “I could see police officers, five or 10 metres behind him, who couldn’t catch him. He came towards me, so I moved aside and I saw him heading towards elderly people.
“And he attacked the elderly man, stabbed him once and the police were behind him and couldn’t catch him.
“So he attacked once, twice, and they started shooting.”
He explained how he saw the attacker get shot in front of him in the park.
He said: “They shot him in front of me and he fell to the ground but the elderly man had already been hit.
“I continued along the lake and saw the kids on the floor. They had been hit. It’s very sad.”