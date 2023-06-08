Suspect held after infants stabbed in French park

A suspected knifeman was arrested after several very young children, including one in a pushchair, were stabbed in a lakeside park by the French Alps today.

Four children were critically injured and two adults were wounded in the incident when the suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Syrian, attacked people with a knife in the town of Annecy.

He stabbed a child in a pushchair repeatedly as bystanders screamed for help.

The children, aged between 22 months and three years, are in a “very severe state” and are in intensive care, said a local prosecutor.

The knifeman’s motives remain unclear but do not appear to be related to terrorism, Line Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference.

France is in shock but is “standing firm” after the horrific attack, said French prime minister Elisabeth Borne, adding that the attacker was a Syrian national who was granted refugee status in Sweden 10 years ago.

She said the man has a child who is the same age as the children he attacked.

He has no criminal or psychiatric record and appeared to have acted alone, according to Ms Borne.

“We are talking here about infants, very young infants who have been very seriously injured,” she told the press conference, according to a translation.

“We are absolutely shaken by all this and we are standing firm with the people of Annecy.”

Eye Witness

One eye witness, former Liverpool FC striker Anthony Le Tallec, described how he told police to shoot the attacker as he ran towards him at the park.

Translated to English, Mr Le Tallec, who coaches football in Annecy, said in a series of Instagram stories: “I could see police officers, five or 10 metres behind him, who couldn’t catch him. He came towards me, so I moved aside and I saw him heading towards elderly people.

“And he attacked the elderly man, stabbed him once and the police were behind him and couldn’t catch him.

“I told the police shoot him, kill him, he’s stabbing everyone.

“So he attacked once, twice, and they started shooting.”

He explained how he saw the attacker get shot in front of him in the park.

He said: “They shot him in front of me and he fell to the ground but the elderly man had already been hit.

“I continued along the lake and saw the kids on the floor. They had been hit. It’s very sad.”