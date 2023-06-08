Funeral route details for sporting legend Teddy McCarthy announced

CORK'S sporting community will pay tribute to legendary Cork hurler and footballer Teddy McCarthy as they prepare to mark his final journey this weekend.

Cork GAA posted details on their Twitter page detailing the route for Saturday's funeral which will see the hearse leave Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood at 10.15am in the direction of Brooklodge, past Sarsfield GAA Club before travelling through St Joseph’s Way and across the bridge to St. Joseph’s Church in Glanmire.

Sarsfield GAA Club juveniles will form a guard of honour outside the club with others invited to line the rest of the route. Mr McCarthy, who was a three-time All-Ireland U21 football medal winner, made his Cork senior football debut in 1985.

Teddy McCarthy funeral route in the image below pic.twitter.com/mKKF2hX16i — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) June 8, 2023

He later made his senior hurling championship debut in the 1986 All-Ireland hurling final win over Galway.

An All-Ireland senior football medallist in 1989, he also scooped a football All-Star Award that year.

In 1993, he formed part of the Cork side who claimed victory against Wexford to win the national hurling league after a second replay.

Following his retirement in 1996, McCarthy enjoyed two stints as Sarsfields manager in addition to leading Bandon to the 2011 county IHC title, losing in the Premier IHC decider the following year. He also served as Laois senior hurling manager and was involved with Kilworth and Éire Óg.