New ‘pocket park’ planned for Cork village

Cork County Council has announced that works are scheduled to commence on the construction of a new public ‘pocket park’ in Ballydesmond.

The project has been made possible through grant funding of €868,950 from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) to enhance Ballydesmond Village through improvements to streetscapes, walkways and park areas.

Speaking about the project, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, said:

“The imminent commencement of works on the new ‘pocket park’ in Ballydesmond marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revitalise and beautify our rural areas.

“It will provide a focal point for community gatherings and events, creating a vibrant space for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.”

The RRDF provides funding for the development and construction of capital projects in towns and villages and rural areas across Ireland.

The fund supports the objectives of the government's ‘Our Rural Future’ framework for the development of rural Ireland over the next five years.

Deputy chief executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, added:

“With visually appealing landscaping and a rain garden traversed by a timber boardwalk, the park will be an environmentally attractive space that enhances the overall aesthetics of the village.”

The construction contract for the park has been awarded to Vision Contracting Ltd. The total cost of the works including VAT is €504,919.

Work begins this month and is expected to run to November.