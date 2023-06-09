Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

New ‘pocket park’ planned for Cork village

Speaking about the project, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, said the park will provide "a focal point for community gatherings and events, creating a vibrant space for residents and visitors alike to enjoy". 
New ‘pocket park’ planned for Cork village

County Council has announced that works are scheduled to commence on the construction of a new public ‘pocket park’ in the village of Ballydesmond. Pictured at the contract signing are (L/R): James Fogarty, Divisional Manager North Cork, Cork County Council, Cllr Bernard Moynihan, Chair of Cork County Council’s Northern Area Committee and Niall O'Meara, Managing Director of Vision Contracting. Photo: Colm Lougheed

Martin Mongan

Cork County Council has announced that works are scheduled to commence on the construction of a new public ‘pocket park’ in Ballydesmond.

The project has been made possible through grant funding of €868,950 from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) to enhance Ballydesmond Village through improvements to streetscapes, walkways and park areas.

Speaking about the project, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, said:

“The imminent commencement of works on the new ‘pocket park’ in Ballydesmond marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revitalise and beautify our rural areas.

“It will provide a focal point for community gatherings and events, creating a vibrant space for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.”

The RRDF provides funding for the development and construction of capital projects in towns and villages and rural areas across Ireland.

The fund supports the objectives of the government's ‘Our Rural Future’ framework for the development of rural Ireland over the next five years.

Deputy chief executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, added: 

“With visually appealing landscaping and a rain garden traversed by a timber boardwalk, the park will be an environmentally attractive space that enhances the overall aesthetics of the village.”

The construction contract for the park has been awarded to Vision Contracting Ltd. The total cost of the works including VAT is €504,919.

Work begins this month and is expected to run to November.

Read More

Cork County Council signs contracts for two significant projects in Mallow

More in this section

House mouse Cork bar served with enforcement order due to mouse in storeroom
Locals calling on EU to designate Murphy's Rock an Special Area of Conservation Locals calling on EU to designate Murphy's Rock an Special Area of Conservation
Firefighter wearing a rolled hose Cork firefighters to vote on council proposal over Ballincollig Fire Station row 
environmentcork county council
<p>CORK’S sporting community will pay tribute to legendary Cork hurler and footballer Teddy McCarthy as they prepare to mark his final journey this weekend.</p>

Funeral route details for sporting legend Teddy McCarthy announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more