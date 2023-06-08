Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 13:53

Tesco price cuts could mark 'turning point' for Irish consumers, says finance minister 

Michael McGrath expressed confidence other retailers will follow suit after Tesco Ireland moved to reduce prices, by an average of 10%, on 700 products.
A wave of price cuts announced by Tesco could mark a significant turning point for consumers in Ireland, finance minister Michael McGrath has said. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

David Young, PA

A wave of price cuts announced by Tesco could mark a significant turning point for consumers in Ireland, the finance minister has said.

Michael McGrath expressed confidence other retailers will follow suit after Tesco Ireland moved to reduce prices, by an average of 10%, on 700 products.

Mr McGrath predicted grocery prices will begin falling across the board after 18 months of soaring inflation.

“These reductions are very good news for consumers,” he told RTÉ Radio One.

“And I think they’ll be warmly welcomed. 

“Everybody has seen the really significant spike in prices over the last 18 months or so, so this could be a significant turning point in relation to grocery prices for consumers.

“We know that people are very price sensitive, they will shop around and they will vote with their feet and I would expect that other significant retail providers in the grocery space will respond – but that’s a matter for themselves.

“But people certainly will respond to good offers and, I think, will adjust their shopping patterns accordingly.” 

Mr McGrath said the Government will have further talks with retailers in the coming weeks through the retail forum chaired by minister of state, Neale Richmond.

“This is very welcome progress,” said Mr McGrath.

“I think consumers will be relieved to hear this but they will expect others now to follow suit.

“But it is in the context of where input costs fall. 

“We do expect and this is the point that Minister Richmond and others made was that as input costs fall, we do expect the retailers to pass on the benefit of that to consumers.

“So this is potentially quite a significant turning point, given the number of products that are going to benefit from this reduction and given the market forces that are there and the price sensitivity of consumers.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before other grocery providers respond.”

