Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 12:49

Sonia O'Sullivan 'back on track' as she prepares to join Ireland's Fittest Family

Sonia O'Sullivan 'back on track' as she prepares to join Ireland's Fittest Family

Olympic legend Sonia O’Sullivan is set to make a return to our television screens on Ireland’s Fittest Family

Sarah Horgan

Olympic legend Sonia O’Sullivan is set to make a return to our television screens with a family affair to rival all others.

The team behind the popular RTÉ show Ireland’s Fittest Family welcomed her to the programme along with new presenter Laura Fox. Ms O'Sullivan is joining as a coach alongside Davy Fitzgerald, Nina Carberry, and Donncha O’Callaghan.

The series will see families from across Ireland battle it out in the hope of winning €15,000 and the coveted title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family'.

Viewers have enjoyed ten seasons of the programme and three celebrity specials since the show’s debut in 2014.

Sonia O'Sullivan will be stepping in on the programme for former Cork Rose Anna Geary, who is expecting her first child over the summer.

Commenting on the new role, Sonia said:

“I have always loved Ireland’s Fittest Family as it’s a positive promotion of fitness so it makes it extra special to be joining the line-up of coaches this year.” 

She also had a message for her fellow coaches.

“I’ve big shoes to keep warm for Anna Geary but, of course, I’m in it to win, so Donncha, Nina and Davy,” she said. “I’m here to compete and I’m very excited to get started.” 

Meanwhile, Alan Tyler, Head of Entertainment Commissioning RTÉ praised the sports star.

“Ireland’s Fittest Family is a positive celebration of fitness, focus, and family,” he said. “Sonia is the perfect addition to the line-up. Whenever Sonia competes, she plans to win, so it’s bound to make for another exciting competition this year”.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is a Kite Entertainment and Animo TV production for RTÉ.

More in this section

Aitch LATM Photo by Ray Keogh Live at the Marquee review: Aitch delivers high energy set on Leeside
Cork southside area facing water disruptions for fourth time in five weeks Cork southside area facing water disruptions for fourth time in five weeks
Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 Funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy announced
<p>Socialist Party member Brian McCarthy who will be co-opted to Cork City Council next Monday, June 12, to replace Cllr Fiona Ryan, who has resigned her seat.</p>

Cork city's newest councillor to take seat on Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more