Sonia O'Sullivan 'back on track' as she prepares to join Ireland's Fittest Family

Olympic legend Sonia O’Sullivan is set to make a return to our television screens with a family affair to rival all others.

The team behind the popular RTÉ show Ireland’s Fittest Family welcomed her to the programme along with new presenter Laura Fox. Ms O'Sullivan is joining as a coach alongside Davy Fitzgerald, Nina Carberry, and Donncha O’Callaghan.

The series will see families from across Ireland battle it out in the hope of winning €15,000 and the coveted title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family'.

Viewers have enjoyed ten seasons of the programme and three celebrity specials since the show’s debut in 2014.

Sonia O'Sullivan will be stepping in on the programme for former Cork Rose Anna Geary, who is expecting her first child over the summer.

Commenting on the new role, Sonia said:

“I have always loved Ireland’s Fittest Family as it’s a positive promotion of fitness so it makes it extra special to be joining the line-up of coaches this year.”

She also had a message for her fellow coaches.

“I’ve big shoes to keep warm for Anna Geary but, of course, I’m in it to win, so Donncha, Nina and Davy,” she said. “I’m here to compete and I’m very excited to get started.”

Meanwhile, Alan Tyler, Head of Entertainment Commissioning RTÉ praised the sports star.

“Ireland’s Fittest Family is a positive celebration of fitness, focus, and family,” he said. “Sonia is the perfect addition to the line-up. Whenever Sonia competes, she plans to win, so it’s bound to make for another exciting competition this year”.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is a Kite Entertainment and Animo TV production for RTÉ.