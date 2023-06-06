Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 15:00

Cork Harbour Festival a huge success and it's not finished yet 

Cork Harbour Festival continues all week with a packed programme of over 80 events across ten days, running until June 11, showcasing Cork Harbour and the River Lee.
Rowers from Carlingford Lough Currach Club celebrate completing the Ocean-to-City Race on Saturday. Pic: Larry Cummins

Eoin Kelleher

Cork Harbour Festival began with the spectacular 28km rowing and paddling race, Ocean to City, over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

With over 550 international and national participants in a diverse array of rowing and paddling craft conquering the Rás Mór under a bright blue sky, the event was a huge success.

Festival week continues with its popular lunchtime lecture series, in collaboration with the UCC History Department and Crawford Art Gallery. The series continues on June 7 and 8 in the lecture theatre of Crawford Art Gallery, which fittingly used to be the former Custom House of Cork.

Join Cork City Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) this Friday, June 9, for a stand-up paddle board tour, or get a taste of yacht sailing in Cork Harbour with SailCork on Wednesday, or join the kayak and SUP river clean up next Saturday at Cork’s Lee Fields.

Festival goers can still join the daily Cork city kayaking tours, set up by former kayaking champion Jim Kennedy. Sunday will see another spectacle on the River Lee, as over 200 hardy open water swimmers swim the 4km course from Cork city to Blackrock as part of the brilliant Rebel Plunge.

The festival draws to a close on Sunday evening, with Songs of the Sea by Cork Singers’ Club. For a full programme of festival events see corkharbourfestival.com.

Echo 130Echo 130

