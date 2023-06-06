Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 08:57

Cork city fire crews spent more than three hours at Knocknaheeny blaze last night  

It is understood that the fire service responded to the blaze before 9pm last night.
The fire in Knocknaheeny last night where multiple units of Cork City Fire Brigade were required.

Donal O'Keeffe with additional reporting

A major firefighting operation took place on the northside of Cork city last night as firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a blaze affecting a row of six houses in Knocknaheeny.

Speaking to The Echo just before 10pm last night, Cork City Fire Brigade’s duty officer confirmed that six units of the fire service had responded to fires in Knocknaheeny, and said that they were dealing with fires at a block of six houses on Ardmore Avenue.

It is understood that the fire service responded to the blaze before 9pm last night, and the duty officer said that the six units were made up of 23 firefighters.

The blaze was brought under control and fire crews had all returned to base at around 20 minutes past midnight. 

Speaking from the scene last night, Councillor Tony Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil said the fire seemed to be contained to the first two of the six houses on Ardmore Avenue, and he praised the work of Cork City Fire Brigade.

He added that a family lived in one of the houses on the block and, as he spoke yesterday, efforts were currently being made to find temporary overnight accommodation for them.

“They were due to be moved at the end of the week, and obviously this is very traumatic for them," he said. 

Mick Nugent from Sinn Féin said it was very concerning news and he was grateful that nobody had been injured.

Cllr Nugent said he and Cllr Kenneth Collins had been at the scene, along with Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, and he said the work of Cork City Fire Brigade had been “brilliant”.

emergency services
