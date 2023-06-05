Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 21:14

Firefighters attend three houses on fire on Cork's northside

Six units of Cork Fire Brigade are currently attending three houses on fire in Knocknaheeny.
Cork City Fire Brigade’s duty officer confirmed that six units were responding to fires in Knocknaheeny, and said that they were dealing with three houses on fire. Photo: Evan Doak

Donal O’Keeffe

Firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently fighting three house fires in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork city.

Cork City Fire Brigade’s official Twitter account posted just before 9pm: “We currently have 6 units dealing with several houses on fire in the Knocknaheeney area, please use caution on approach”.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork City Fire Brigade’s duty officer confirmed that six units were responding to fires in Knocknaheeny, and said that they were dealing with three houses on fire.

Speaking from the scene, Councillor Tony Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil said the fire was at a block of six houses on Ardmore Avenue, three of which were derelict, and firefighters were attempting to contain the fire.

“They are doing a great job in very difficult circumstances and they have the best wishes of all of us,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

He added that a family lived in one of the house on the block and efforts were currently being made to find temporary accommodation for them.

Mick Nugent from Sinn Féin said it was very concerning news and he hoped nobody had been injured.

“People will be very concerned to hear of these reports of these house fires, and we can be grateful that Cork City Fire Brigade is on hand to deal with the fires,” he said.

More to follow.

