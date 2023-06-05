Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 17:49

800 Cork homes without power following outage

ESB Networks says customers face a repair time of over three hours, with the powercheck.ie site giving an estimated restoration time of 8.45pm this evening.
800 Cork homes without power following outage

ESB Networks is part of the ESB Group, and is licensed to build, operate, maintain and develop the electricity network in the Republic of Ireland. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

Over 800 Cork homes are currently without power following an outage this evening, according to ESB Networks.

The outage, which was reported just after 5pm today, saw some 809 customers affected in the Macroom area.

According to ESB Networks, those customers face a repair time of over three hours, with their powercheck.ie site giving an estimated restoration time of 8.45pm this evening.

The ESB Networks website currently has a message saying: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.” 

ESB Networks is part of the ESB Group, and is licensed to build, operate, maintain and develop the electricity network in the Republic of Ireland.

It employs a countrywide staff of 3,000 people and it builds and operates the medium- and low-voltage electricity infrastructure, including distribution stations, overhead lines, poles and underground cables.

It is funded through use of system charges billed to customers via electricity suppliers, controlled by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

Read More

Cork City Council accused of ‘shrugging shoulders’ when it comes to dog fouling

More in this section

Traffic and water disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside Traffic and water disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside
Cork City Council accused of ‘shrugging shoulders’ when it comes to dog fouling Cork City Council accused of ‘shrugging shoulders’ when it comes to dog fouling
Firefighter wearing a rolled hose Cork firefighters to take part in industrial action tomorrow 
cork
<p>Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind ambassador Roy Keane with guide dogs Heidi, Hugo and Hope.</p>

Helping your best friend through the dog days of summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more