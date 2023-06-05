800 Cork homes without power following outage

Over 800 Cork homes are currently without power following an outage this evening, according to ESB Networks.

The outage, which was reported just after 5pm today, saw some 809 customers affected in the Macroom area.

According to ESB Networks, those customers face a repair time of over three hours, with their powercheck.ie site giving an estimated restoration time of 8.45pm this evening.

The ESB Networks website currently has a message saying: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

