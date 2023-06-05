Helping your best friend through the dog days of summer

We’re at least a month out from what were traditionally called the dog days of summer, but it's still plenty hot enough for humans and their best friends.

The expression "the dog days" refers to the time from July onward when the dog star, Sirius, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, appears in the Northern Hemisphere to rise with the sun, when the ancient Greeks believed the two stars would combine their heat to create the hottest days of summer.

Even in June, as we head into those hottest days, it’s important in the hot weather not to go to the dogs, or to let the hot weather get to our canine friends, and with that in mind, Cork-based national charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind has offered some handy tips to make sure your dog enjoys the sun as much as you do.

The heat can affect dogs differently from the way humans handle it, and they may not always be able to tell us, the Carrigrohane charity points out.

Dogs regulate their body temperature by panting, however, when warm weather is combined with high humidity our dogs can have difficulty regulating their body temperature.

This is can be something which becomes particularly difficult for a dog if they are in a confined, warm place such as a car or a conservatory where the temperature and humidity can rise rapidly on a sunny day.

Even with car windows open, the temperature can reach a boiling 49°C in a car on even a relatively mild day.

Dogs can also suffer from heat exhaustion if they are too active on a warm sunny day. This exhaustion can progress to heatstroke.

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind dog care and welfare team has some handy tips to help you to make sure your dog enjoys the sun as much as you do.

TIPS

• Never leave your dog in a parked car on a sunny day, even in the shade or with windows ajar.

• During the warm weather, always be sure to manage the level of exercise you give your dog. It is advisable to wait until the cooler evening to allow your dog a free run.

• Overweight and older dogs will suffer more in summer weather. With that in mind, always try to help keep your dog at their ideal weight.

• Feed your dog when you get back home in the cooler evening, as they may not have the same appetite during hot weather.

• Groom your dog frequently. Removing loose hair will help their skin to cool faster in warm weather.

• If travelling in a car with your dog, you should keep the window open for ventilation. If going on long journeys, always ensure frequent stops and that your dog is consuming plenty of water.

• Supervise all exercise, especially in warm weather. Dogs will run until they drop, so it’s recommended to control their exercise, especially during free runs.

• Always have fresh water available, so be sure to take a supply with you if you go out.

• If you are relaxing outside, ensure your dog can rest in the shade. Leave their bed and water bowl in the shade.

• Paddling pools can help keep your dog cool in hot weather.

• Hot pavements during the midday sun can burn a dog’s paws. Avoid walking at hottest time of the day. Use the five-second rule; if it is too warm for you to hold your hand on the path for five seconds, it is too warm for your dog to walk on it.

• Use frozen toys to help your dog have fun and cool down.

• In extreme heat, lay down wet towels for your dog to lie on to help them cool down.

• If you put a wet towel on your dog’s head to cool down make sure it’s cool water and not very cold water.

• Working dogs such as guide dogs and assistance dogs may not be as willing if temperatures get higher. Don’t expect too much, especially from older dogs.

• Dogs drink to cool down, so don’t forget they may need to urinate more often.

Enjoy the heat and mind yourselves and your dog.

For more advice, and for details of the great work done by Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, please see their Facebook page or their website guidedogs.ie.