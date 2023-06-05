Traffic and water disruptions for parts of Cork city’s southside

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city on Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 2pm until 6pm on Tuesday 6 June.

According to Uisce Éireann, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to under the National Leakage Reduction Programme, with mains repair works likely to cause supply disruption to Crab Lane, which adjoins Boreenmanna Road, and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of those works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: COR00063561.