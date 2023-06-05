PICS: Corkonians turn out in force to enjoy sizzling sunshine for bank holiday road and sea races

Cork basked in glorious sunshine over the weekend, with two major events drawing thousands to the city.
The flagship event of Cork Harbour Festival, Ocean to City: An Rás Mór, took place on Saturday with over 550 entrants from all over Cork, Ireland and abroad travelling to take part in Ireland’s largest rowing and paddling race.
Spectators lined Lapps Quay to cheer on participants as they crossed the finishing line to a very warm reception.
Another major event in the city’s sporting calendar - the Cork City Marathon - took place yesterday, drawing over 12,500 participants and thousands of supporters to the city.
Race director, Eamon Hayes, said there was an “unprecedented” level of interest in the 2023 event while race project manager, Julie Sebode, from Davis Events Agency, said there was a sense that “the world” came to Cork at the weekend.
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, lauded the “determination and commitment” of the participants.
Rounding off a triumphant two days for Cork, the Rebels faced off against Offaly at the FBD Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon where they claimed victory in the Under-20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship.