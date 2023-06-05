PICS: Corkonians turn out in force to enjoy sizzling sunshine for bank holiday road and sea races

Cork basked in glorious sunshine over the weekend, with two major events drawing thousands to the city.

Dundrum Coastal rowing team pictured in the Ocean to City – An Rás Mór. Picture: Clare Keogh

The flagship event of Cork Harbour Festival, Ocean to City: An Rás Mór, took place on Saturday with over 550 entrants from all over Cork, Ireland and abroad travelling to take part in Ireland’s largest rowing and paddling race.

Barry Morton crew Sidmouth Gig Club Crew member and Pirate after finishing the Ocean to City – An Rás Mór. Picture: Clare Keogh

Spectators lined Lapps Quay to cheer on participants as they crossed the finishing line to a very warm reception.

SUP Boarder Padhaic O’Connor after finishing the Ocean to City – An Rás Mór. Picture: Clare Keogh

==

Participants in the Ocean to City race pass Cobh.

Another major event in the city’s sporting calendar - the Cork City Marathon - took place yesterday, drawing over 12,500 participants and thousands of supporters to the city.

Lizzie Lee getting the marathon off to a start Photo: Colm Lougheed.

Race director, Eamon Hayes, said there was an “unprecedented” level of interest in the 2023 event while race project manager, Julie Sebode, from Davis Events Agency, said there was a sense that “the world” came to Cork at the weekend.

Brian Cooney, Nicole Crosbie, Stephen Mellerick and Connor Crosbie taking in the sunshine at Cork City Marathon. Photo: Colm Lougheed.

Cork City Marathon is organised by Davis Events Agency on behalf of Cork City Council.

Pictured (L/R): Quin, Steven and Oscar Guiney at the marathon. Photo: Colm Lougheed.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, lauded the “determination and commitment” of the participants.

Andrea Lyne, Tommy Mulane and Dorinda Forde, who took part in the race. Photo: Colm Lougheed.

Participants were spread across three events — the full marathon, half marathon, and the inaugural 10k race.

Gillian Daly (Glanmire) and Moya O'Dwyer (Clonmel) at the Cork City Marathon. Photo: Colm Lougheed.

Anna Dempsey, Beth Dempsey, Grace Dempsey with their dad John Dempsey from Clonmel out to support Brid Meighan while also handing out sweets to competitors. Photo: Colm Lougheed.

Rounding off a triumphant two days for Cork, the Rebels faced off against Offaly at the FBD Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon where they claimed victory in the Under-20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship.