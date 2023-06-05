Offshore wind energy collaboration a ‘huge opportunity’ for Cork

Cork Chamber has welcomed the announcement that ESB and Ørsted have partnered to develop a series of offshore wind projects, which represents another significant advancement in Ireland’s commitment to develop a robust offshore wind sector.

In April, Ørsted welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to its Irish headquarters in Cork as it marked the investment of €700m in wind energy in Ireland over the last two years.

The company will now become a 50% partner in a series of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast with the potential to deliver up to 5GW of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects.

Duncan Clark, Head of UK and Ireland at Ørsted; Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney TD and Jim Dollard, ESB Executive Director, Generation & Trading.

Speaking about the company’s partnership with ESB, Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said: “This is a key moment in the development of the country’s offshore wind sector and offers a huge opportunity to fully exploit our geographical position, enable greater energy security and independence, drive forward our climate targets and boost our economy.

“This partnership represents a multi-billion euro deal with the potential for up to 5GW of renewable energy to be generated from the joint venture.

"Both ESB and Ørsted have the skills, expertise, foresight, and vision to achieve this success and today’s announcement is a significant leap forward in Ireland’s renewable energy story.

“Cork is emerging as a leading renewable energy hub and we were therefore delighted to be associated with this announcement which was made at Cork Chamber of Commerce.

“I hope this new venture will help to reshape Ireland’s energy landscape as ESB journey with Cork-headquartered Ørsted to create a sustainable future.”

Ørsted’s lead market developer Patrick Calnan said: “Renewables are going to be the bedrock of delivering Ireland’s climate and decarbonisation targets, and today’s announcement with the ESB to jointly develop offshore wind in Ireland is an important milestone in that journey.

“Over the last two years, Ørsted has invested €70m in the Irish economy, and employs over 100 people here, the majority in Cork.

“For Cork specifically, there’s great opportunity because of the strong infrastructure with the ports and the power stations. We also have strong skill sets and companies in the region across energy sector, supported by our third-level institutions.”