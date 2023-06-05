Cork firefighters to take part in industrial action tomorrow 

Cork’s retained firefighters who are members of the industrial union SIPTU, will join their colleagues nationwide tomorrow (June 6) in an industrial action aimed at addressing issues relating to retention and recruitment.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Brendan O’Brien, said the campaign of industrial action will commence on June 6 with members restricting their work to only responding to emergency calls.

“This will involve non-cooperation with training, drills and radio calls through the emergency centres, being replaced by the use of mobile calls to fire service management,” he said.

On June 13, a series of rolling work stoppages are scheduled to commence with the action set to escalate to an all-out strike on June 20 if the dispute has not been resolved, said Mr O’Brien.

Almost 2,000 retained fire service members are organised in SIPTU across 200 fire stations nationally. They are required to provide around-the-clock emergency responses and to restrict their movement, at all times while on call, to within typically five minutes travel time of their fire station.

“Many firefighters are unable to take their leave entitlements due to staff shortages and they have also seen their incomes drastically reduced due to reductions in call outs over the last number of years and other restrictions imposed by the fire service,” added Mr O’Brien.

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin, said firefighters’ first commitment is to serving their communities and protecting those in danger.

“It is an extremely difficult decision for them to commit to such a campaign of industrial action, but they are left with no alternative if they are to protect the service and public safety into the future,” she said.

“The SIPTU negotiating committee who attended talks with management on resolving the recruitment and retention crisis in the service, considered that proposals presented to it fell short of the minimum required to address the issue. The proposals also fall short of recommendations from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in relation to addressing structured pay in the service.

“This situation left the SIPTU National Retained Firefighters Committee, which met on Friday, May 19, with no alternative but to commence a campaign of industrial action following a ballot of SIPTU members in January which returned an overwhelming majority in favour of strike action,” added Ms O’Loughlin.

Solidarity and Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Deputy Mick Barry TD, called on the public to support the action.

“I want to voice my strong support for the retained firefighters as they prepare for industrial action next month,” he said.

“I also want to urge the general public to support their action.

"It is in the direct interests of every man, woman and child in this country that we have well-staffed fire services.

“The Government have allowed a recruitment and retention crisis develop in the retained service and I hope the union action can force them to start addressing it in a serious way,” said Mr Barry.