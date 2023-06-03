County Mayor's diary: Sunshine is here, so it’s time for the Cork Summer Show

HASN’T the past week of glorious sunshine and fine weather lifted all our spirits? And if summer is here, then its nearly time for the Cork Summer Show 2023, which promises a weekend full of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

This year’s show is the biggest yet! Mark your calendars as it takes place on June 17 and 18 at the Cork Show Grounds.

As the lead sponsor, Cork County Council is proud to provide services and support. The show has been a summer highlight for over two centuries, showcasing the best of Cork, and we’re thrilled to ensure its continued growth.

The sun shone brightly in Bantry on the evening of the Mayor of the County’s Annual Charity Dinner held at the Westlodge. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the evening. Your support and dedication have made a significant impact in raising much-needed funds for our communities.

It was an honour to mark my year in office surrounded by such generosity and goodwill. The funds raised during the charity dinner will benefit two deserving organisations. Cancer Connect and The Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre (B.H.O.C.). Your unwavering support and dedication to our communities exemplify the true spirit of Cork County.

I have exciting news to share. We just signed the contract for Bantry Relief Road Phase 1. This much-awaited project will bring significant relief to Bantry, improving access to the town from the northern direction and the Beara Peninsula. This is a crucial step forward for Bantry.

I’m also thrilled to announce that five communities in County Cork have been nominated for the prestigious Pride of Place Awards. The judges will be visiting during July and August, and the winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony in Armagh on November 10. Cork County Council nominations are Banteer Community Group, Youghal Tidy Towns, Rylane Community Park Association, Boherbue Tidy Towns, and Clonakilty Tidy Towns Committee. These nominations showcase the remarkable efforts and dedication of communities across our county, supporting wellbeing, age-friendliness, climate action, and biodiversity.

Now, let’s talk about an important campaign that aims to make a positive impact on our environment. National Food Waste Recycling Week will run from June 5 to June 11, managed by MyWaste.ie. Cork County Council will be hosting exhibitions and talks in various locations to assist people in separating their food waste and providing them with the necessary tools.

Remember, properly recycling food waste helps produce renewable energy and organic fertilisers. Under new national legislation to be introduced next year, all waste management companies will be obliged to provide food waste recycling bins, further improving Ireland’s management of food waste.

As the summer bathing season arrives, I want to assure you that Cork County Council’s Beach Lifeguard Team is ready to ensure the safety of the public along our stunning coast.

Starting this weekend, the beach lifeguards will be on duty between 10.30am to 7pm daily. They will be stationed at various beaches, including Youghal, Garryvoe, Fountainstown, Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Garrylucas, Garretstown, Tragumna, and Barleycove.

For up-to-date information, please visit the Cork County Council Beach Lifeguards Facebook page.

I’m also delighted to announce that the Blue Flag has been reinstated in Garretstown Beach, bringing the total number of International Blue Flag Awards and the National Green Coast Awards for 2023 in County Cork to 28. We continue to work towards providing recycling facilities at all our beautiful beaches, and the necessary conditions will be met at Garretstown Beach at the earliest opportunity.

I hope everyone has been making the most of the sunshine and soaking up that much-needed Vitamin D.