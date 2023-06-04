Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 09:00

Woman kicked pharmacist when she went to collect methadone

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined her €150 for the assault.
A 35-year-old woman kicked a pharmacist during an incident when she went to collect methadone to treat a heroin addiction. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 35-year-old woman kicked a pharmacist during an incident when she went to collect methadone to treat a heroin addiction.

Vanessa O’Callaghan of Corporation Buildings, Dalton’s Avenue, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting the pharmacist at Murphy’s pharmacy on North Main Street, Cork, on May 1 2021.

Inspector Martin Canny said the pharmacist was kicked on his thigh during the incident.

Donal Daly, solicitor, said the injured party knew the defendant from going in and out of the premises and was relatively sympathetic to her and her in relation to her addiction difficulties.

On the particular day she was refused service and reacted badly. The solicitor accepted that there was no issue but that she would have been refused for a good reason.

Mr Daly said the defendant was no longer on heroin and was continuing on methadone treatment.

The solicitor said Vanessa O’Callaghan apologised unreservedly to the pharmacist who has since retired – not as a result of anything to do with this incident.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined her €150 for the assault.

