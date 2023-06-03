Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 09:48

'You're no spring chicken,' judge tells man who stole €15 worth of deli food from city Centra

The judge imposed a sentence of eight months on the theft charge which he suspended on condition that the accused would not commit further offences or drink in public.
'You're no spring chicken,' judge tells man who stole €15 worth of deli food from city Centra

Sergeant John Kelleher said Alan Healy stole the food items at Centra in Cork city and then shouted abuse at gardaí who arrived at the scene. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A sentencing judge told the 57-year-old man who stole €15 worth of hot food at a deli counter – “You’re no spring chicken.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said Alan Healy stole the food items at Centra in Cork city and then shouted abuse at gardaí who arrived at the scene.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “I have known him for more than 35 years and he has had educational challenges and health challenges – mental and physical.

“Homelessness and unsteady accommodation have been a problem as has addiction and alcohol challenges.

“He doesn’t seem to grasp the consequence of his actions.” 

Healy of no fixed address said: “I intend to go to the nuns in Blarney (St. Helen’s) for three months to dry out and get my head together.” 

Judge Colm Roberts said: “What is a concern is not the value of the goods, it is the history of committing offences.” 

The judge imposed a sentence of eight months on the theft charge which he suspended on condition that the accused would not commit further offences or drink in public.

More in this section

Cork City Marathon Cork set to bask in glorious sunshine for weekend as host of events come to Leeside
Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast
gavel Man allegedly given bags filled with cardboard instead of 100 cartons of cigarettes he paid €5k for
cork court
<p>Three weather stations in Cork recorded their warmest May on record last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for May 2023. Pictured is the beach at Claycastle. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Three Cork weather stations record hottest May on record last month; dry conditions set to continue 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more