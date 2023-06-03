'You're no spring chicken,' judge tells man who stole €15 worth of deli food from city Centra

A sentencing judge told the 57-year-old man who stole €15 worth of hot food at a deli counter – “You’re no spring chicken.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said Alan Healy stole the food items at Centra in Cork city and then shouted abuse at gardaí who arrived at the scene.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “I have known him for more than 35 years and he has had educational challenges and health challenges – mental and physical.

“Homelessness and unsteady accommodation have been a problem as has addiction and alcohol challenges.

“He doesn’t seem to grasp the consequence of his actions.”

Healy of no fixed address said: “I intend to go to the nuns in Blarney (St. Helen’s) for three months to dry out and get my head together.”

Judge Colm Roberts said: “What is a concern is not the value of the goods, it is the history of committing offences.”

The judge imposed a sentence of eight months on the theft charge which he suspended on condition that the accused would not commit further offences or drink in public.