Son’s restricted-breed dog ‘terrifying’ his mother, Cork court hears

A CORK woman, whose son was remanded in custody on charges of putting her in fear, said she was no longer afraid of him but that she was terrified of his restricted-breed dog that was left at home for her to mind.

“I am afraid at this stage of the dog,” the woman said at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The witness said she was not in fear of her son any more.

He faced sentencing at the private sitting of the court for breaching domestic violence orders by putting her in fear on two occasions previously.

In respect of those charges, she said that at the time they had an awful effect on her and that she wanted her son to get treatment.

She said she would be prepared to take him home and was no longer in fear of him.

“I said before, what I am going through with [son’s name], I went through with his dad before,” she said.

Judge Olann Kelleher released the accused on bail until June 8 for sentencing and told the young man to find somewhere else for his dog.

The defendant, who is in his 20s, said he would do that.

Turning to the defendant’s mother, the judge said as the case concluded: “You’re afraid of the dog?”

“I’m terrified of him,” she said. “The dog is huge, your honour. The dog is frightening me, barking up at me, demanding.”