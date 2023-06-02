Major rescue operation ongoing after trawler runs aground on Cork coast

A major emergency rescue operation is ongoing off Dursey Island in West Cork.

A trawler with 14 crew members and fishermen is understood to have run aground off the Dursey Island at 2pm today.

A spokesperson from the Irish Coast Guard provided an update just after 5:10pm this evening. It reads:

“Earlier this afternoon, Valentia Coast Guard became aware that a fishing vessel with 14 people onboard had gone aground off Dursey Island, Co Cork.

“The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter – R115, Castetownbere RNLI and Castletownbere Coast Guard Unit were tasked to the scene.

“The Coast Guard helicopter commenced evacuation of the crew, transferring them directly to Castltownbere.

“The situation is currently ongoing.” Weather conditions in the area have been described as good, with calm seas and good visibility.

The boat is sailing under a French flag has been fishing in the Cork area for over 20 years and is understood to have been fishing over the past few days about 30km west of Dursey.

Updates to follow.