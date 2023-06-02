Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 11:15

Cheers music marathon for Fermoy Hospital this Sunday

The organisers of the Cheers Bar Fermoy Hospital annual music marathon, which runs from noon until midnight this Sunday, 4 June, hope to exceed their previous €10,000 fundraising record.
Cheers music marathon for Fermoy Hospital this Sunday

Singer and songwriter Hank Wedel is one of the local musicians volunteering their time to the Cheers Bar Fermoy Hospital annual music marathon which runs from noon until midnight this Sunday, 4 June.

Donal O’Keeffe

The organisers of a North Cork music marathon are this weekend hoping to surpass their previous fundraising record for their local hospital.

The annual Cheers Bar music marathon, now in its 11th year, runs from noon until midnight this Sunday, 4 June, and its organisers hope this year to exceed their previous €10,000 fundraising record for Fermoy Community Hospital.

The all-day music event, which has become a summer staple in Fermoy, will see some of Munster’s most popular acts take to the stage to support a worthy local cause.

Among the acts playing this year’s Cheers Bar Fermoy Hospital annual music marathon will be local legend Mo O’Connor, the Cheers house folk and trad band, Deuces Wild, Paul Comerford, the Double Treble Band, The Buachaills, and Hank Wedel.

Paul McNulty, owner of Cheers Bar, said it was important to acknowledge that all of the acts playing were giving their time free to a great local cause.

“It’s a great day for the locality as well, and it’s important to support such a great local cause as the Fermoy Community Hospital,” he said.

“We really want to thank the musicians, because without their support this fundraiser would not have been such a success for the past 11 years.

“A friend of ours works on the hospital fundraising committee, Sheena O’Brien, originally from Derry, and she worked very hard to get this off the ground initially, and she wanted us to put our heads together and do something to support the hospital, so because we do music, this is what we came up with,” Mr McNulty said.

“We’ll have a barbecue on the day, and it looks like we’ll be lucky with the weather on the day, so hopefully it’ll be a great day.” As has become a tradition at the music marathon, a fundraising raffle will be held as part of the day’s events, with prizes sponsored by local businesses including Centra, Patrick’s Street, Enzo’s Restaurant, Ed’s Café and Avondhu Motor Factor.

The raffle’s top prize is a weekend break for two in Walsh’s Hotel, in Maghera, Co Down, with raffle tickets on sale locally and on the day of the event.

north cork
