Bressie speaks about reaction to ‘Where is my Mind’ podcast ahead of Sea Church gig

MUSICIAN and mental health advocate, Niall Breslin, AKA, Bressie, is bringing his podcast, ‘Where is my Mind?’ to a live audience at the stunning Sea Church in Ballycotton, this weekend.

The Blizzards front man, former rugby player, turned best-selling author, who is now a leading voice on mental health, uses the platform to provide listeners with the tools to help confront mental health issues on a daily basis.

‘Where is my Mind’ aims to teach the basics of mindfulness and meditation as well as exploring how to navigate constant distraction, with a focus on overall physical and mental wellbeing.

“The re-action to the podcast so far has been incredible,” says Niall. “I recently had a two-hour show in the Olympia featuring Adam Clayton. That was special.

“I’ll be bringing very special guests to Ballycotton to interview, but I’m not divulging who they are; you’ll have to come along to see. It won’t be Roy Keane though!”

He will however, be bringing his dog Stevie, an Italian mastiff. “He’ll keep me company on the long drive,” says Niall.

Niall has ventured east Cork-ward before.

“The Blizzards played a gig in Ballycotton and I stayed on there in a B&B outside the village for two days.

"I did the famous cliff-walk. It is stunning.”

What can we expect to hear about when Niall re-visits Ballycotton?

“‘Where is my Mind’, is a podcast about how we can navigate the manic, always on and head melting world we live in,” says Niall.

“Our lives are changing so quickly; it’s hard to keep up. Although a lot of this change is for the better, our culture is more fast-paced, more polarised, more narcissistic and more disconnected than ever, and that’s having a massive effect on our stress levels.

“The podcast talks about what impact this society has on us and how we can deal with it by introducing the basics of mindfulness practice and meditation. You’ll learn how to get off auto-pilot, how to navigate constant distraction, how to be a more skilful stress head, how to focus on the parts of the world that are truly wonderful.”

Life can be a rollercoaster at times.

“The immersive and dynamic podcast show will explore how we navigate those head melting shitshow of a world we live in,” says Niall.

“Through monologue, music, and conversations with exciting guests, the unvarnished truth of the human condition will be revealed in an entertaining but meaningful way.”

Mental Health is a big subject.

“It is a big subject that people are wary of talking about,” says Niall.

“The connection through the podcast show is enjoyable, with a practical element, with vulnerability and humour.”

Niall has introduced a special prop to Sea Church. “I composed some music on piano, and I will be playing piano in Sea Church — it’s a departure for me; I usually play guitar. I think Sea Church is a perfect venue with a perfect atmosphere for piano music.”

The show is two hours long.

“It doesn’t seem like that long,” says Niall.

“There are several parts to the show, with some humour that in no way diminishes the series subject matter of ‘Where is my /.’ I came up with the podcast when my own mental health was not good.

“Anybody can find the world too heavy,” says Niall.

“It doesn’t’ matter what kind of job you have, how successful you are, how nice your husband or wife is; life will get to you at times.

"We must remove the idea that mental health only affects certain types of vulnerable people. It affects everybody. In my own case, primary school left a long legacy of mental health issues. When I was doing my PhD, I found out that Irish people believe in fairness because they were treated so unfairly in the past. We can let the past go now; it’s not our shame to carry.” Niall likes engaging with people.

’Where is my Mind’ is not a lecture, it is speaking with people to empower them to understand what makes us human and how to deal with difficult moments in our lives.”

Is Niall in a good place now?

“I’m in a very good place now,” he says.

“I looked it in the eye; I still have moments but now I have the ability to deal with those tough moments. I got support and my wish is that there will be support for everybody who needs it.” Niall is looking forward to bringing his live podcast show to Sea Church.

“It will be an enjoyable night. I hope people will get a lot from it.”