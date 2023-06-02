The 2 Johnnies’ grá for Cork evident in new single

THE 2 Johnnies have always had a grá for the Rebel County and are celebrating their love of Cork in their latest release.

The comedy duo’s newest single ‘The Lights of Cork City’ is set to release today ahead of their sold-out gig in Musgrave Park on June 24.

The song tells the story of a country boy falling for a girl from Cork City and in turn, for the city itself.

“The song is about a fellow from the country, possibly from Tipperary, going to Cork and falling for a wonderful Cork woman. Which is obviously the worst thing that could happen to any Tipperary man and definitely the worst thing that could happen to any Cork woman to fall for someone that’s not from Cork,” Johnny B joked.

The music video for their newest track was shot on the streets of Cork and will feature some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, people and places with venues like Reardens, The Old Oak, The Wash and Clancy’s, and more earning a special mention.

Fans will also be able to spot mentions of Ringaskiddy, Patrick Street, the Shandon Bells, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Courthouse, and Cork legend Roy Keane.

Creole in KC’s, Tanora, and Beamish also receive an honourable mention in the song, as well as an exclusive clip of the iconic Echo call being worked into the track.

Speaking on this, Johnny B said: “In the song there is a lyric, 'I can hear the echo' and there is a sample of an Echo seller actually saying ‘Echooo’ which we have sampled into the song.

"It’s absolutely an iconic Cork sound. The sound of it ringing out around the streets is beautiful.”

The music video will have you falling in love with the city all over again with a handheld tour featuring Clare Denmead.

The 2 Johnnies are set for Cork this summer as they perform to a packed Musgrave Park for their Pints in a Field show.

Among the usual podcast madness, the pair will perform their new song for their Cork fans at their June 24 gig.

“We have got, what we think, is a mental show, like no other and it will be such a mix. We have got so many special guests that we haven’t announced yet that I think are really going to surprise people,” they told The Echo.

“People from all walks of life will be surprised by the musical acts, comedy and the people we will have up on stage will have them all thinking that can’t be real, that can’t be them up there.”

Also joining the duo on stage will be special guests Basshunter and Bewitched, in addition to appearances by fan favourites, Noel Furlong, Paddy Fong, and The Junior B All Stars.

The Lights of Cork City will be available to stream and download from Friday June 2, 2023 with the music video being released the same day.