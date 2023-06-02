Calls in Cork for additional school funding to ease burden on parents 

The co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, Caitriona Twomey, has called on the Government to step up and help families who are struggling with educational costs.

Ms Twomey was speaking in the aftermath of research conducted by Grant Thornton on behalf of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP), which found that 86% of parents nationwide said their child’s school requested a voluntary contribution, while 80% said that these were not communicated as being optional.

90% of parents said they are cutting back or delaying spending to pay the voluntary contribution charge in post-primary schools, which can be as much as €550 per child.

Schools are increasingly using voluntary contributions to cover basic day-to-day running costs and on books, classroom materials, and stationery.

Ms Twomey said the Government should ‘step up’ and provide more funding to schools.

“A lot of people don’t mind paying the contribution as their children are getting an education.

“They are, however, finding it harder to pay everything and it is another expense they must pay.

“Both the schools and the parents suffer with this, so maybe the Government need to step up and provide more funding for the schools.

“That is what the Government should do, and I am hoping they will do this,” she said.

Ms Twomey said that school costs need to be taken out of the equation to help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are ringing us and asking, ‘Are the St Vincent de Paul paying the voluntary contributions?’ They are doing their best. Everybody is.

“We need the Government to step in and take a few costs out of the equation. If they do this, it will make things easier for families.

“We are coming into the summer season. Families are finding it difficult.

“The kids will be looking to do more activities, and this is an added expense. I feel sorry for everyone who is struggling,” she added.

Many parents said they must pay extra for school activities and clubs, and even classroom resources, like printing fees.

Parents said that voluntary contributions range from €30 to €550 per child, with an average of €140 across all school types.

The research came from an online survey of almost 1,500 parents and principals of six post-primary schools.

Costs can be 'crippling'

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has also urged the Government to act urgently to protect families from crippling school costs.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said that families are under ‘huge’ pressure from school costs.

“The price of uniforms, tablets and devices, books and transport, can be crippling.

“On top of these, schools are asking families to pay hundreds of euros in voluntary contributions.

“Families are under huge pressure from school costs. Every year I am contacted by families who are deeply anxious about these spiralling costs,” he said.

“The Government needs to ensure that schools have adequate funding,” said the Cork TD.

“The reason why schools feel put in this position is because of the Government’s failure to invest in schools.

“The Government needs to ensure that schools have adequate funding, instead of expecting the buck to be passed on to parents when schools’ funding falls short. Families need help now.”